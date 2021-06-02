Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 786,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,541. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.