Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).
Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 786,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,541. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.06.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
