Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $64,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $195,216 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

