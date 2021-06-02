Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

SWKS opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.