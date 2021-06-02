Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $736.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

