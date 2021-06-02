Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. eHealth posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 273,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $132.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of -0.14.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

