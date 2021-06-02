Zacks: Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the lowest is $1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $43,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.40. 1,794,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,121. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

