Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.35. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 5,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

