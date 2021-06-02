Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report $6.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $468.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.67. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $290.09 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

