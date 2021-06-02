Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.17. 24,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.40. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

