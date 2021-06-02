Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.12. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 217,840 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 667,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

WTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,155. The company has a market capitalization of $607.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

