Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the lowest is $3.07. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

Shares of COO traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.02. 6,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.