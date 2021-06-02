Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the lowest is $3.07. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

Shares of COO traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.02. 6,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

