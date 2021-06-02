Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,808. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

