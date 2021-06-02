Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce $316.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.69 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,149. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

