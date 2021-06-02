Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $141.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $153.36 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $704.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. 429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,819. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

