yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Trading Up 69.6% Over Last 7 Days

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00016665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $403,886.54 and $52,533.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00291593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00188646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.37 or 0.01045516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00031850 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

