yOUcash Market Capitalization Achieves $222.43 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $222.43 million and $62,851.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00083136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.65 or 0.01009323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.00 or 0.09747748 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

