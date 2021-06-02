Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $913,000 Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Reliant Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 92 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,542. The firm has a market cap of $489.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.