Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $212.73. 39,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $98.98 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

