Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 500 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $148.00. 2,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.