Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $353,000 in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,283. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

