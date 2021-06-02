Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $253,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.