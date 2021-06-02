Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

