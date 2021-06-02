Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

