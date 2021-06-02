Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

