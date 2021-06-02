Xponance Inc. Has $953,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

NYSE:VMC opened at $183.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

