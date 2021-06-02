Xponance Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

