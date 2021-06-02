Xponance Inc. Buys 39,416 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 352.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,605 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

