Xponance Inc. Acquires 768 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -146.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

