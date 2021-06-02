Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Sells C$501,000.00 in Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XBC. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.04.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

