X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $22,008.00.

NASDAQ:XFOR remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 220,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,429. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

