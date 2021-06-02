Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

