Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 9,063 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.39. 29,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,044. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

