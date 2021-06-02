Wsfs Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

