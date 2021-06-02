Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 968 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,210. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.51. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.