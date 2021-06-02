Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 943 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.