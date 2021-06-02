Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 1,613 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 154,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,915,000 after buying an additional 74,445 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 3,407,051 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

