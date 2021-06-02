Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $394.34 or 0.01056854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $765.04 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00288059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00188076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.01063147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.99 or 1.00032609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,270,553 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

