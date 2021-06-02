World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 335,081 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

