World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

