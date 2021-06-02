World Asset Management Inc Has $521,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in United Airlines by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

