World Asset Management Inc Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

LII opened at $349.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $212.07 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

