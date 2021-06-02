World Asset Management Inc Buys 732 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.