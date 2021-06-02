WINkLink 1-Day Volume Hits $28.80 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $160.23 million and $28.80 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

