William Blair Weighs in on Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $34.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $778.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,513. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

