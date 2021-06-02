William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE ANF opened at $41.74 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

