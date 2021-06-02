Weyerhaeuser Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

