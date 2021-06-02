WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

