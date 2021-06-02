Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

WES remained flat at $$20.52 on Wednesday. 7,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,866 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after buying an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

