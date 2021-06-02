Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.85

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 87153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

