Wedbush Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

